The Aotearoa Catholic Youth Festival … one week to go

The Aotearoa Catholic Youth Festival is taking place in Auckland next weekend, on 2-3 December 2017.

Hosted by the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference, it is aimed at young people aged 15-29.

Over 500 young people are expected to attend.

The aim of the Festival is to invite and challenge people to actively participate in and grow their local faith community.

Special emphasis will be on what it means to be a Catholic 24/7 and interacting ‘face to face’.

The Aotearoa Catholic Youth Festival will feature leadership and performance by the internationally recognised musician and worship leader, Matt Maher.

The organisers say the festival is not quite the same as a conference, youth camp or retreat. It has elements that are similar but it is more experiential and participatory.

They emphasise that formation at the Festival will be achieved by participation. This means that the more someone puts into the activities the more they will get out of it.

Similar to a large music festival, the timetable allows those attending to ‘choose their own path’. Individuals can decide what they see, who they see and what they do.

The Aotearoa Catholic Youth Festival will have a wide range of activities. There will be a number of talks given by adults and young people, interactive activities such as workshops and the marketplace, as well as times of prayer.

A highlight will be the Festival Mass on the Saturday night preceded by the chance to participate in music and prayer led by Matt Maher.

Immediately following the Festival, on the Sunday evening, Matt Maher will headline a public concert for the Christian community of Auckland at the Victory Convention Centre, Freemans Bay, Auckland.

All Festival participants will receive premier VIP tickets to the Concert as part of their festival registration fee.

Source

Supplied: Amanda Gregan

Communications Advisor – NZ Catholic Bishops

Te Huinga o ngā Pīhopa Katorika o Aotearoa

