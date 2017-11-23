Charles Manson victim’s sister prays for his soul

Debra Tate, whose sister was a Charles Manson murder cult victim, says she cried and said a prayer for his soul when she learned of his death.

Sharon Tate was 8½ months pregnant when “Manson Family” commune members murdered her, her unborn baby and three of her friends.

In the nearly 50 years since Sharon Tate’s murder, Debra says she’s been able to come to terms with Manson.

“I’ve processed through all of my hate for him. Hate isn’t health. It won’t bring my sister back.

“This [his death] could be the end of an era or just the beginning.

“I said a prayer for his soul.”

Debra Tate says she never expressed ill will towards any of the convicted murderers, and has prayed for the souls of all of them.

“My cross in my bedroom still has the flowers that I slipped into Jesus’s feet when [convicted Manson family killer] Susan [Atkins] died,” she says.

“I cried a tear and I asked for forgiveness.”

She says although she believes God “will handle Manson and his followers” after they die, she doesn’t want them free while they are alive.

“These are sociopaths. They’re no less violent today than they were then.”

