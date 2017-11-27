Digital network for Catholic uni’s 175 anniversary

The University of Notre Dame will celebrate its 175th anniversary by launching the Grotto Network, a digital media platform for young Catholic adults.

The university is located in Notre Dame in the American state of Indiana.

Founded in 1842, the university was established to serve the Church and society.

The digital network platform is one of the ways the university continues that mission today, says its president, Father John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.

“Grotto Network is our effort for this time as we — in partnership with many others, but especially local parishes — employ technology with which this generation is conversant, help millennials live richer lives, experience the joy of the Gospel and use their talents in generous service to others.”

Jenkins says the millennial generation are young adults who want to make a difference.

They are seeking meaning in their lives and exhibit genuine spiritual longing, yet they are less engaged with religious institutions and practice, he says.

“Grotto Network seeks to provide a resource for this generation, and particularly those who identify as Catholic, in their search for meaning and spiritual sustenance, conveying to them the beauty and mystery of the faith.”

The network will seek to engage millennial Catholics through video storytelling, online conversations, social campaigns and practical tools for navigating career, finance, personal wellness and relationships.

In this way, the university hopes this will help the young people fulfill their desire to make an impact in their communities and cultivate their spirituality.

Its ultimate aim is to encourage them toward deeper participation in their parishes.

“I am a firsthand witness to the power of digital media to embolden young adults to become agents of transformation,” said Sarah Yaklic, director of Grotto Network.

Yaklic developed social media campaigns that yielded global and national trending in her former role as the director of digital media for the Archdiocese of Washington.

“Through a robust digital strategy, the Grotto Network team will accompany young adults where they are — online — as we share a message of God’s healing love.”

“There is no mistaking the pastoral challenge that the Catholic Church and other religious communities are facing today,” said Rev. William M. Lies, C.S.C.

“Despite changes in religious practice, young people still long for meaning. Grotto Network will seek to increase young people’s attentiveness to how the hand of God is at work in their lives.”

