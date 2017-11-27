Fiji Government assures Corpus Christi College of ongoing support

Fiji’s Attorney-General and Minister for Education, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, has assured the Corpus Christi College management of the Government’s continued financial support.

This year, the college received a grant of close to $200,000.

Sayed-Khaiyum spoke at the graduation ceremony for 31 students on Saturday.

In his address, Sayed-Khaiyum expressed his appreciation for the education the Marist Brothers had provided him when he attended Marist Brothers High School.

He noted that Corpus Christi was based on the Catholic foundations of edu­cation and the graduates have to understand that they could leave a mark in a student’s life by the way they teach.

What matters, he said, is that people are all taught that everyone is a child of God regardless of their religion, so­cio-economic status or the prov­ince they come from.

“As teachers, you need to be able to inculcate that belief, that sense in your students that will not only be able to develop them as good human beings but will also help you to develop as good educators.”

Corpus Christi College is a teachers’ training college owned by the Archdiocese of Suva. Earlier this month it celebrated its diamond jubilee.

At that time the Archbishop of Suva, Peter Loy Chong said it was an opportune time for Catholics to rediscover Catholic education.

He spoke in particular about the role of Christian education in addressing climate change.

He also raised the question of the number of Catholic teachers in church-owned primary and secondary schools, and graduates of Corpus Christi going to teach in non-Catholic schools.

He said there was a mood of depression, and questioning going on about where Catholic education is heading.

