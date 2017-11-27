  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
NZ’s immigration policy – you’re welcome, until you get sick

Monday, November 27th, 2017

After eight years in New Zealand, Dinesha Amarasinghe, her husband and her three sons have been told they will be deported back to Sri Lanka.

The reason: Dinesha has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.  Continue reading

 

