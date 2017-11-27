  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Russia’s Supreme Court okays JW children’s removal

Monday, November 27th, 2017

Russia’s Supreme Court has confirmed children can be removed from their parents if they involve them in banned social or religious groups.

Local media  claim the move is aimed against the outlawed Jehovah’s Witnesses. Read more

