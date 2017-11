Most children can barely organise their own lunches, but Broadfield School pupil Tallulah Baxter is organising an event to help feed hundreds.

After seeing a Campbell Live story from 2012 on kids going to school without lunch, the Canterbury 11-year-old decided to host a screening of kids’ nativity film The Star at Hoyts Riccarton on December 3, with all proceeds going to Fill Their Lunchbox (FTL). Read more

