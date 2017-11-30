  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Interfaith dialogue features in Pope’s trip

Thursday, November 30th, 2017

Interfaith dialogue has been a special feature of Pope Francis’s recent trip to Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He is striving to have “the wealth of our differences” to be part of the conversations between religions. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , ,