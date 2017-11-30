Trust transforming lives of homeless women says ambassador

Dame Therese Walsh DNZM, who is the Ambassador for the Wellington Homeless Women’s Trust, says she knew she wanted to be involved after seeing how the Trust successfully transforms the lives of homeless women.

“I was amazed when I learnt how many homeless women there were in Wellington”.

“As a Wellington woman, I was very keen to be part of the team at the Trust that looks after so many women in need and also works hard to find sustainable solutions for each of them.”

“It is a fabulous cause and one that provides a much-needed service for the community I live in.

“We all have the right to a safe, warm, and happy home. That’s exactly where the Trust fits in. It helps women, over 12 weeks, to turn their lives around and access the basics that many of us take for granted,” she told Frances Broatch from Welcom.

Walsh was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2015 for her work as a sports administrator.

She was the chief operating officer for the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand and the head of the New Zealand organising committee for the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

Walsh has contributed significantly outside the sporting arena too. She:

serves on the Boards of NZX, ASB Bank, Air New Zealand and is chair of Television New Zealand.

is a member of the Government’s Major Events Investment Panel, chairs the International Development Advisory and Selection Panel for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and serves on the Government’s Strategic Risk and Resilience Panel.

is a trustee of Wellington Regional Stadium and a Victoria University Council Member.

Welcom reported that since the Trust opened in July 2013, almost 100 women have passed through its doors with around half supported into permanent housing.

The experiences the women bring are varied. Some women come with just the plastic bags they carry, without ID and with different levels of physical and mental-health needs. They may not be registered with a GP or other services to support their individual needs and, in most cases, are exhausted from constant moving and insecurity.

Some have overwhelming legal issues and no resources to communicate with relevant government agencies so that they can be accepted in long-term housing. Others have been ‘sleeping rough’ or are reliant on others who aren’t safe.

The Trust relies on donations and grants to continue its work. Visit Wellington Homeless Women’s Trust to offer support or seek more information.

