Aotearoa Catholic Youth Festival – young Catholics celebrate together

Over 650 people from all over New Zealand attended the Aotearoa Catholic Youth Festival in Auckland last weekend.

Participants danced, took part in discussions and presentations, browsed the many stalls, spent time with friends and new acquaintances and enjoyed all that was on offer at the festival.

The opening ceremony included a powhiri (welcome) for internationally acclaimed Gospel singer and songwriter Matt Maher and his team from the USA.

Maher took part in the worship and a blessing of the diocesan and festival candles by President of the New Zealand Bishops Conference, Bishop Patrick Dunn.

The workshops and keynotes over the two days were filled to capacity and explored a diverse range of topics from faith, spirituality and relationships to practical sessions about the care of our planet and living and working in our communities.

Some of the highlights:

Auckland writer and youth leader Sam Brebner led a session on Our calling in the Church.

Youth ministry leaders Annie Benefield and Chris Duthie-Jung discussed Why I’m Catholic?

Bishop Stephen Lowe set an informal and welcoming tone with the bishop’s Q&A.

A discussion on the challenge of the digital interface.

Isabella McCafferty and Father Alistair Castillo pondered the question Does God really have a plan for my life?

“Our common home” was the focus of discussion in the Project Earth workshop.

Saturday’s events culminated with a prayer vigil led by Matt Maher, and a festival Mass.

On Sunday there were more opportunities to attend workshops and keynote talks.

There was an “expo lunch” followed by a plenary session Face-to-face with the Francis factor.

The weekend wrapped up with diocesan-directed discussions on ‘taking it home,’ and a concert with Matt Maher and support acts Monique Holden and Grace Worship.

The concert, attended by around 1600 people, was held at the nearby Victory Centre.

Source

Supplied: Amanda Gregan Communications Advisor – NZ Catholic Bishops Te Huinga o ngā Pīhopa Katorika o Aotearoa

Communications Advisor – NZ Catholic Bishops Te Huinga o ngā Pīhopa Katorika o Aotearoa Image: Facebook

Aotearoa Catholic Youth Festival supporters include Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand, Catholic Enquiry Centre, The Catholic Institute of Aotearoa New Zealand, the New Zealand Catholic Education Office, the Catholic Foundations of the Diocese of Palmerston North and Archdiocese of Wellington, Pandoro, and Pleroma Christian Supplies. Radio Rhema and Life FM are the official sponsors of the Matt Maher concert.

