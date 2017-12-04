Australia’s Catholic Church in crisis

During the past 12 months, Australia’s Catholic Church has had to face several moral issues.

These include a sex abuse crisis as the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse published reports about abuse at Catholic schools and institutions, losing the same-sex marriage referendum and Victoria government’s upper house voting to allow euthanasia.

Furthermore, the Australian Bureau of Statistics says of the nearly 5.5 million Australians who say they’re Catholic, fewer than 10 per cent say they attend Mass. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.