What’s missing?

Many Catholic churches appear almost stark in comparison with almost everywhere else in the lead up to Christmas.

That is, apart from for Advent wreaths and maybe some greenery or white lights.

“The chance for us to be a little out of sync or a little countercultural is not a bad thing,” said Paulist Father Larry Rice.

Rice is the director of the University Catholic Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

