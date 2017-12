Brooke Fraser received a Grammy nomination on Tuesday – but no one seemed to notice because it was announced using her married name.

Fraser, whose married name is Brooke Ligertwood, received her first Grammy nomination in the category for Best Christian Contemporary Music Performance/Song.

She received the nod for her work on What a Beautiful Name, a song she sings and co-wrote with Ben Fielding for the Hillsong Church. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.