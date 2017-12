Cardinal Reinhard Marx has spoken out about the lack of vision some of the European Union’s (EU) leading members are showing.

Marx, who is the president of the German bishops conference, says the EU’s broken promises, the exaggerated personal ambitions of some of its leading members and lack of vision have eroded people’s trust in the EU.

This has led to “EU-fatigue ”, he says. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.