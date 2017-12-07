Archbishop Peter Loy Chong leads week-long course for school teachers

The Archdiocese of Suva conducted a theological course for school teachers at the Pacific Regional Seminary last week.

The week-long course, co-ordinated and supported by officials of the Fiji Catholic Teachers Association, was led by Archbishop Peter Loy Chong.

Topics covered in the course included: Introduction to Theology, Liturgy and Sacraments, Church Stages of Growth, Introduction to Scripture and Evangelisation.

Also included in the course were classroom co-operative thinking strategies to help teachers talk about what they learn each day.

Director of Catholic Education, Nemani Drova, said the course for teachers was the first of its kind to be conducted by Chong.

Most of the teachers are already in Catholic schools and they would be able to teach Religious Education.

Drova said Catholic schools do emphasise the teaching of the Catholic faith, and approval has been given by Government to teach Religious Education in formal classes both in primary and secondary schools.

Of the 37 commissioned on Friday, three were from non-Catholic schools. The church will seek approval from the Ministry of Education to get them transferred to Catholic schools in 2018.

Rosi Saunivalu, of Namosi Primary School, said the course was an excellent programme for all Catholic teachers to renew their spiritual knowledge and reawaken their spiritual commitment as Christians.

“I feel ‘reborn’ and now have a deeper understanding of the purpose of my creation, and I am so glad and fortunate to be in this wonderful workshop.”

