Do you know the history of the Advent Wreath?

Thursday, December 7th, 2017

We can trace the origins of the Advent wreath back to pagan tradition. Pre-Christian Germanic people lit candles and placed them in wreaths during the darkest days of winter as a sign of hope for the light that would come with Springtime. Read more

