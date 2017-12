The Holy Sepulchre’s age has been tested by archaeologists.

The Holy Sepulchre is believed to be Christ’s burial place.

The archaeologists found the mortar and marble slab covering the original burial bed dated back to about 345 AD.

This coincides with the time period that Constantine was believed to have built the shrine around the tomb, and refutes claims by many researchers that the shrine was built only 1,000 years ago, during the Crusades. Read more

