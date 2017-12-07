Meghan Markle – schooldays: soup kitchen volunteer

Meghan Markle volunteered with a group at a soup kitchen on Skid Row in Los Angeles when she was 13.

Markle, who is Prince Harry’s fiancee, says on the first day she “felt really scared.

“I was young, and it was rough and raw down there, and though I was with a great volunteer group, I just felt overwhelmed.”

When Markle considered volunteering there again, she sought the advice of her theology teacher, Maria Pollia.

She needed to know how to volunteer without being afraid.

Pollia said she told her “to put the needs of others beyond your own fears”.

Markel says she remembered this advice long after her junior year.

She mentions this advice in a book she was interviewed for: “The Game Changers: Success Secrets From 40 Women at the Top: How to Become a Fearless, Fabulous Girl Boss”.

Pollia says she feels such recognition is just as much a credit to the school (Immaculate Heart High School) as to her own views about serving others.

