Miss Pacific Islands beauties go to church

Nine Pacific beauties renewed their faith in the Lord and acknowledged His blessings at a church service at the beginning of a week of activities for the 31st annual Miss Pacific Islands Pageant in Nadi, Fiji.

Executive Director of the Miss Pacific Islands Inc., Papali’i Sonja Hunter, says the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant was established in 1985 “primarily to foster, expand knowledge and share intelligence and talents of our young Pacific ladies.

“It has always been known as a ‘Pageant with a difference’” she said.

After arriving and settling-in last weekend, the Contestants and the reigning Miss Pacific Islands began the pre-Pageant week’s activities by attending a Sunday service at the International Full Gospel Church.

The church service was led by Rev. Savenaca Ratumaiyale, and the contestants were joined by Papali’i, the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant Host Committee, the respective chaperones, parents and supporters of the contestants from the participating Pacific Island nations.

The reigning Miss Pacific Islands, Anne Dunn, acknowledged the church Ministers and the congregation.

“I am blessed today with the message on the miracles of God, and honoured to be in the presence of such faithful and servants of God,” said Dunn.

“It is a blessing to share this spiritual moment with the beautiful Pacific Queens, which is very fitting to begin the Pageant week, and I wish them all the very best.”

The nine contestants each introduced themselves and shared their appreciation of the Lord, and also acknowledged the church leaders along with members of the congregation.

The Pageant Theme of ‘Climate Change Action to Sustain our Islands’, reflects the continuing environmental challenges faced by the Pacific.

There will be a variety of events in the course of the week culminating in the crowning of Miss Pacific 2017 on Saturday.

