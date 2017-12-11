Annie Lennox performing at Vatican Christmas concert

Annie Lennox, Scottish singer, songwriter, political activist, philanthropist and former member of the Eurythmics duo has been invited to perform at the Vatican.

She will be performing at the 25th annual Concerto di Natale next Saturday.

Others performing at the event include Patti Smith and Joaquin Cortes.

Funds raised will support two charities:

The Fondazione Pontificia Scholas Occurrentes, which works to counteract social network bullying, and the Fondazione Don Bosco Nel Mondo, which aims to free children enslaved in the Congo’s coltan mines.

Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.