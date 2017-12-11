Lord’s Prayer: temptation translation may change

The Lord’s Prayer translation may be changed.

Pope Francis believes the current translation suggests God is capable of leading us “into temptation”.

Most translations used throughout the world say: “lead us not into temptation”.

Francis says he’d like this amended to the phrase used in France.

In this, the French say: “do not let us enter into temptation”.

This implies it is through human fault people are led to sin, rather than by God.

Francis suggested changing the Lord’s Prayer translation during a televised interview on Wednesday evening.

He said the traditional phrasing is “not a good translation”.

“I am the one who falls. It’s not him [God] pushing me into temptation to then see how I have fallen.

“A father doesn’t do that, a father helps you to get up immediately.

“It’s Satan who leads us into temptation, that’s his department.”

The current Lord’s Prayer translations are from the Latin vulgate, which was an early 5th century version of the Bible.

It was translated from ancient Greek, but was originally in Aramaic, the language spoken by Jesus.

Liturgical translations are usually done by local Churches in coordination with the Vatican.

Any change to the text of the Mass takes a long time and much discussion.

It is unlikely, therefore, that there will be a change in the Lord’s Prayer for some time.

