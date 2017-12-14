  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Adult baptisms perplex clergy

Thursday, December 14th, 2017

Adult baptisms are on the rise – but are causing a few headaches for Catholic leaders.

Many catechumens are living in “complex” matrimonial situations, without having any idea of Church rules regarding marriage and living together. Read more

