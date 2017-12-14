  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Freddy Mercury Fan? You may like this Christmas carol

Thursday, December 14th, 2017

Bethlehemian Rhapsody is a parody written by Mark Bradford and directed by Darla Robinson (darla@ puppetunes.com).

It tells the Christmas story in a new….and UNIQUE….way, using the music of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and some muppet-like puppets.

It will touch the hearts of generations to come. Watch it

