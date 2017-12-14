New multimedia communications hub for Vatican

A new multimedia communications hub for the Vatican will be launched before Christmas.

The prefect of the Secretariat for Communication, Monsignor Dario Vigano, says vaticannews.va – would be launched in beta form “in the coming days.”

(According to Google, Beta software is usually the first version – a product preview stage. End users and testers are encouraged to use the Beta software and provide feedback for software developers.)

Vigano says the Vatican media system is adopting a new production model based on integration and unified management, which is “in full harmony with the reform desired by Pope Francis.

“The cornerstone of the system, fruit of a process of consolidation on an economic and technical level, is represented by the Editorial Multimedia Center.”

Vigano explains the new Editorial Multimedia Center will be a single structure responsible for producing audio, text, video and graphics in several languages.

It can be used on a variety of platforms, including the new website and social media.

Vigano will decide how various events and issues are presented and covered.

He says plans for the multimedia center include about 350 employees drawn from the 40 language programmes of the former Vatican Radio and from the nine institutions that now form part of the secretariat.

The institutions include radio, the Vatican newspaper, the Vatican television production center and Vatican printing press.

The multimedia center will begin its work with 70 people working in six languages: Italian, English, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

They will focus on four areas: Pope Francis, the Vatican, the Church and the world.

Greg Burke, director of the Vatican press office, says the new website and production center are the “first visible and concrete expression” of the unified approach to communications Francis and the cardinals have requested.

Burke says Francis and the cardinals have also discussed “the Curia as an instrument of evangelization and of service to the pope and the local churches.”

The idea of the “reform of the Roman Curia” is not simply to change structures, “but mentalities,” Burke explains.

The Vatican Radio and Vatican Television Center sites will still be accessible as archives.

