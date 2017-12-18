  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster breaks another milestone in New Zealand

Monday, December 18th, 2017

The first Pastafarian has sworn an oath of allegiance to New Zealand on the pasta-worshipping religion’s new holy book.

Björn Oback had the customary blue colander strapped to his head, and “Map of Treasures” in his hand at a citizenship ceremony held at Hamilton Gardens on Friday. Continue reading

