Good Samaritans form a new partnership in Kiribati

The Sisters of the Good Samaritan will be forging a new partnership early next year when educator and experienced lay missionary Brenda Keenan becomes the first person to take up a two-year placement with the Sisters in Kiribati.

Brenda, who is currently serving as Director of Catholic Education in the Port Pirie Diocese, has a long background in both education and mission, having already undertaken similar placements in other countries over many years.

