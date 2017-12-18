  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Happy birthday Papa Francis!

Monday, December 18th, 2017

Happy birthday wishes greeted Pope Francis as he celebrated his 81st birthday on Sunday.

Children were among his party guests in the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall.

The celebrations included an extra-long pizza, a cake, and a message urging the world — and children in particular — to join in the holiday mood and be joyful. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,