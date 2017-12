Retweeting anti-Muslim videos has landed United States President Donald Trump in trouble.

The three anti-Muslim videos were posted by the deputy head of a British far-right group who has been convicted of a hate crime.

Trump’s actions drew criticism from many quarters, including the British government at 10 Downing Street, which said Trump was “wrong” to promote the group’s “hateful narratives.” Read more

