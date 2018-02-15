  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
A Christian Brother for 70 years

Thursday, February 15th, 2018

A leader of the Catholic Church in Rotorua is set to mark 70 years as a Christian Brother.

Brother Vincent Jury will celebrate the milestone in Murupara this Sunday where he has served for 25 years.

