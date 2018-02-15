Hong Kong Catholics oppose Vatican’s Beijing deal

Hong Kong Catholics held an all-night prayer vigil to protest a proposed deal between the Vatican and Beijing.

More than 200 people gathered to voice their concerns over a deal they say will “sell out” faithful Chinese Catholics.

“It’s a precarious situation. There’s a real danger of division,” a priest said.

Those attending the vigil share Hong Kong Cardinal Zen’s concerns.

After visiting the Pope in January, Zen said he thought the Vatican is selling out the Catholic Church in China.

In China Catholics are split between those in the “underground” Church who are loyal to the Pope and the government-backed Catholic Patriotic Association. The government association appoints bishops without Rome’s approval.

Protesters say the proposed deal would give the Vatican a say in the appointment of Chinese bishops in exchange for recognising ones already appointed by the Chinese government.

A group of Catholics have signed an open letter warning of “schism” if the deal goes ahead.

The letter says the bishops appointed by Beijing “do not have the trust of the faithful, and have never repented publicly.

“We fully understand that the Holy See is eager to be able to evangelize in China more effectively. However, we are deeply worried that the deal would create damages that cannot be remedied,” the letter says.

It continues: “If they were to be recognized as legitimate, the faithful in Greater China would be plunged into confusion and pain, and schism would be created in the Church in China.”

“We are worried that the agreement would not only fail to guarantee the limited freedom desired by the Church, but also damage the Church’s holiness, catholicity, and apostolicity, and deal a blow to the Church’s moral power.

“We earnestly ask you, with the love of the people of God, appeal to the Holy See: Please rethink the current agreement, and stop making an irreversible and regrettable mistake.”

