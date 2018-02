It could be a nervous game of wait and see this weekend for the parents of kids plucked from the sea after a high bacteria warning interrupted a school trip north of Wellington.

St Theresa’s Catholic School staff and students had been swimming at Plimmerton Beach for about an hour on Friday when a Porirua City Council worker warned them to keep out of the water because a test had revealed the level of E.coli was 1.5 times higher than warning levels.

