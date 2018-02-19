  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Australian Anglican priest – guns loved more than kids

Monday, February 19th, 2018

An Australian Anglican priest has reacted publicly to the most recent mass-shooting in the United States.

Following last week’s slaughter of 17 pupils at a Florida school, he adjusted his church’s billboard to read: “WHEN WILL THEY LOVE THEIR KIDS MORE THAN THEIR GUNS”. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , ,