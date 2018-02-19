Shoot female rebels in genitals says Duterte

Philippine President, Rodrigo Duterte, wants his army to shoot female communist rebels in their genitals.

He says that would punish them for fighting the government

Human rights watchdogs and women’s groups have criticised his attitude.

Human Rights Watch says this is the latest in a series of “misogynist, derogatory and demeaning statements he has made about women”.

“It encourages state forces to commit sexual violence during armed conflict.Duterte made the threat in a speech this month.

In a government transcript he said Philippine soldiers should not kill women rebel fighters.

“We will just shoot your private parts, so that if there are no more private parts, you would be useless.”

Duterte delivered the speech in his native Visayan, a language spoken in central and southern Philippines.

The president also criticised female soldiers for leaving their children and families to join the communist movement.

Emmi de Jesus, a Congress member representing the Gabriela Women’s Party, denounced Duterte’s “nasty remark”.

She says it contributes to the culture of “impunity” in the country.

De Jesus says the president further confirms himself as the most dangerous macho-fascist in the government.

She says it pushes soldiers to commit more human rights violations.

Duterte has been under fire several times for making misogynistic comments.

In India last month, he said that he’d like to attract visitors to the Philippines by offering “42 virgins”.

In July 2017, he made rape jokes while talking about Miss Universe.

Two months earlier, Duterte told his soldiers fighting Muslim rebels that they could rape up to three women without getting punished.

It’s all humour

Duterte’s spokesperson, defended the president’s comments, saying critics should lighten up.

“You know, sometimes, these feminists are a bit OA,” Roque said using the Filipino term to mean over-acting.

The Communist Party of the Philippines launched a rebellion in 1968 that has so far claimed the lives of more than 30,000 people.

