  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Pope urges youth: give Church an earful

Thursday, February 22nd, 2018

Pope Francis wants young people to go online and give the Catholic Church an earful.

His invitation is for young people all over the world.

Their views will add to those of young Catholics meeting in Rome next month. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,