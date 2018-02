Three freedom campers have been caught in the act using a quaint church on the West Coast as their private camp – and bathroom – during ex-tropical Cyclone Gita.

A local mother and daughter confronted the visitors on separate occasions after witnessing one urinating in the church yard of St Aiden and St Columba Church in Kowhitirangi-Kokatahi and discovering a not-so-welcome “donation” of human faeces on the roadside.

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.