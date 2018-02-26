  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Jerusalem’s Church of Holy Sepulchre closed in tax protest

Monday, February 26th, 2018

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem has been closed in protest at Israeli tax policies which Christian leaders say unfairly target the Christian community.
The Church is important to Christians as it was built where Jesus’s crucifixion is believed to have taken place. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,