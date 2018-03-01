God calls Anglican Bishop of Wellington to live in Whanganui

The Anglican Bishop of Wellington Justin Duckworth answers the door in T-shirt and shorts, holding a plate of marmite toast.

He and his wife Jenny have been living in Whanganui for three weeks, in the St Peter’s vicarage in Koromiko Rd. They are currently sharing the four-bedroom house with a young family.

They’ll stay there until they know where else God is calling them to live.

The Wellington Anglican Diocese extends from Ohakune to Wellington and across to the Wairarapa.

