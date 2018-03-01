Chilean bishop testifies in abuse investigation

Chilean bishop Juan Barros, who has been accused of covering up sex abuse by a paedophile priest has testified before a Vatican mission.
The mission is currently investigating the allegations. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Thursday, March 1st, 2018
Chilean bishop Juan Barros, who has been accused of covering up sex abuse by a paedophile priest has testified before a Vatican mission.
The mission is currently investigating the allegations. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.