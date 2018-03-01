  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Chilean bishop testifies in abuse investigation

Thursday, March 1st, 2018

Chilean bishop Juan Barros, who has been accused of covering up sex abuse by a paedophile priest has testified before a Vatican mission.

The mission is currently investigating the allegations. Read more

 

 

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: