Funeral for bisexual goose draws a crowd

Thursday, March 1st, 2018

Kāpiti Coast’s blind, bisexual goose, Thomas was laid to rest in public ceremony earlier this month, marking the end of a life spent delighting residents and bird lovers.

A headstone will be added to the grave to mark Thomas’ life. He was believed to be 38 when he died. Continue reading

 

