New Christchurch church complex ‘startingly beautiful’

Construction is set to begin on the central Christchurch site where three people were killed in the February earthquake.

Neil Stocker, Paul Dunlop and Scott Lucy died when Durham Street Methodist Church – one of the city’s oldest stone buildings – collapsed in the earthquake, burying them under rubble.

The three men were recovering a pipe organ from the church, which had already been badly damaged in the September 2010 quake and was considered too dangerous to occupy.

On Monday, a blessing ceremony will be held to mark the beginning of the construction of a multi-purpose complex on the site, set to be completed by July 2019.

