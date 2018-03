A Christian church in Kansas City that gives out free lunches each Thursday wracked up its 400,000th free hot-dog at the end of last year.

The church has served lunch to students and citizens through a unique hot-dog ministry that was started in 2004 by late Joyce Kenslow.

Her work has continued through the efforts of her husband, Dennis, after Kenslow died in 2005. Continue reading

News category: Odd Spot.