Modern expressions of Pelagian and Gnostic thought contradicting the belief that Christian salvation can come only through Christ and the Church are incorrect.

A new letter issued by the Vatican’s doctrinal office to the world’s bishops clarifies how the ancient heresies of Pelagianism and Gnosticism are diffused in modern culture.

It urges Christians to evangelise while engaging with those from other religions in a spirit of genuine dialogue. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.