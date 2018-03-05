This is what happens when helicopter kids grow up

Helicopter parents are really helpful to their kids in the short-term.

They act like personal concierges who assist their kids with everything from sports equipment to science fair projects.

They rescue their kids when they forget their soccer cleats and they chauffeur them from one activity to the next.

Quite often, kids with that type of support are able to gain a slight competitive advantage. And that makes sense.

Anyone with a full-time personal assistant is likely to excel when they’re competing against individuals who do everything on their own.

But over-parenting takes a toll on kids in the long-term.

Kids who grew up with helicopter parents quickly lose that competitive advantage when they grow up.

Researchers who have been studying the long-term effects of helicopter parenting say these are the five biggest problems helicopter kids experience in adulthood.

The have more health problems They feel entitled They have emotional problems They rely on medication They lack self-regulation skills

Amy Morin is a licensed clinical social worker, psychotherapist, college psychology instructor and internationally recognized expert on mental strength.

News category: Opinion.