Cardinal sends Vatican list of gay priests who used escort

Forty gay priests and seminarians are implicated in a 1,200-page document claiming they used a male escort.

The escort Francesco Mangiacapra gave the documents to Cardinal Cresenzio Sepe of Naples, who passed it on to the Vatican.

The document is said to contain social media conversations and photos showing priests and seminarians are actively interested in gay sex.

Sene says he passed the information on to the Vatican because “those who have erred must pay the price, and be helped to repent for the harm done.”

The Associated Press (AP) says Mangiacapra describes himself as a “gay escort”.

The AP says Mangiacapra claims he came forward with his list because he wanted to expose the 34 priests’ and six seminarians’ alleged hypocrisy.

A statement from the Diocese of Naples says the documents do not involve any accounts of sex with minors.

“We’re talking about sins, not crimes,” Mangiacapra said, according to the diocesan statement.

Sene says none of the priests named in the documents is in his archdiocese. He was given the documents because Mangiacapra lives in Naples.

Church teaching says “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered”.

Furthermore, ordained priests take vows of celibacy.

