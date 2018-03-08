German diocese reduces parishes by 80 per cent

The German diocese of Trier has reorganised itself and reduced its parishes by 80 per cent.

Rising costs and declining church membership have prompted the changes which will see the diocese reduce its 172 parishes to 35.

Judith Rupp, spokeswoman for Germany’s western Trier Diocese, says the changes would save time and money on “administration and structural issues” and respond to calls by the pope for “missionary creativity.

“The great challenge for Christians in our own diocese is a pastoral one,” Rupp says.

“We want to focus more strongly on people’s needs and integrate the charisms of the baptized into church life more than before.”

Bishop Stephan Ackermann says local lay councils and expert groups will continue to help with the changes but final responsibility for “such a great reform” would lie with him.

“While the parish has been integral to Western Christian civilization, it’s also faced profound and rapid change,” he says.

“This has necessitated new models and stronger network systems. We simply cannot continue as in the past.”

Some Catholic communities fear the new parishes will lose resources.

Rupp says complaints have been made about “asset management”.

She also says a 2016 diocesan synod had incorporated “people from the entire diocese” who would be encouraged to share responsibilities with the diocese’s 1,016 priests and deacons and 1,740 religious.

“In each new parish, priests, deacons and pastoral ministers will all work on different issues and tasks.

“Of course, not everyone agrees with our plan — many still need convincing.

“Overall, however, the faithful understand the need for a comprehensive reform,” she says.

Rupp says Trier was unusual in convening a diocesan synod to debate reforms.

“We’re trying to change the image of the parish more radically than other dioceses by introducing a highly pluralistic pastoral framework,” she says.

“Changes are plainly required in the church’s life and structures. Whether a diocesan synod is the best forum for identifying and implementing them will be seen in future.”

