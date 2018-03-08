Oscar-nominated director praised for image of nuns, priests

The director of Oscar-nominated Lady Bird – an American comedy-drama – is being praised for the way the movie portrays nuns and priests.

“It’s in many ways a love letter … to Catholic schools,” Monsignor James Murphy says.

He says he is glad to see nuns and priests portrayed in a favourable light in the movie.

Murphy says he hopes the film will help change the audience’s perspective about all priests being paedophiles.

“We’ve been through a lot in the past 10 to 15 years,” Murphy adds. Movies like “Spotlight,” which is based on a team of investigative journalists, exposed the sex abuse scandals in the Catholic church in the early 2000s.

“The percentage is something like three or four per cent of priests that went wrong,” he says.

“That’s way too much. One is too much, but it’s not 100 per cent of us.

“The vast majority of priests and nuns do a good job, and dedicate their lives running schools like St. Francis, and that movie helps bring that out and restore the balance.”

Although the film, directed by Greta Gerwig, was nominated for several Oscars this year, the film did not win any of the categories it was nominated for.

Gerwig will appear on the cover of Time magazine next week for a story about “how women are redirecting Hollywood”.

Source

News category: World.