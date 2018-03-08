PNG Earthquake: More die in powerful aftershock – Pope Francis sends his condolences

More than 100 people were killed in a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck Papua New Guinea on February 26.

The exact toll from a magnitude 6.7 aftershock that followed just after midnight on Wednesday 7 March is unknown but at least 18 people are said to have died or been injured.

On Tuesday Pope Francis had offered his condolences in a telegram from Cardinal Pietro Parolin:

It was with great sadness that His Holiness Pope Francis learned of the tragic loss of life following the recent earthquake in Papua New Guinea.

Commending the souls of the deceased to the mercy of Almighty God, he sends his heartfelt condolences to their families, and he assures all those affected by this disaster of his closeness in prayer.

Upon all those who mourn at this difficult time, and upon the emergency personnel involved in the important relief efforts, Pope Francis willingly invokes the divine blessings of strength and consolation.

At least 67 people were killed in Hela Province in central Papua New Guinea, according to an estimate by the Hela Council of Churches.

Another 38 or 39 died in Southern Highlands Province, the Papua New Guinea Red Cross said.

“Loss of family houses is spread across the province,” said a report by the Hela Council of Churches.

“Many families are sleeping together in temporary camps under canvases.”

The report added that health clinics, water supplies and gardens that residents depend on for food were all damaged in last week’s earthquake.

“Citizens have become traumatized,” the report said. “People are confused and frightened and many more are refusing to return to their own houses.”

The Papua New Guinea Red Cross said as many as 143,000 people could have been affected by the earthquake, with 17,000 displaced from their homes.

