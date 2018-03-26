  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Billboards urge motorists to skip church on Easter

Monday, March 26th, 2018

A goofy-looking man in fuzzy bunny ears next to the words “Skip Church This Easter” cover three billboards in western Wayne County.

It is a gag arising from the rare converging of Easter Sunday and April Fool’s Day. Read more

