  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Catholic groups in Australia demand leadership change

Monday, March 26th, 2018

Catholic groups meeting in Canberra last Friday have demanded a change Catholic Church leadership.
They say the current leaders are “locked in a misogynistic and unaccountable culture” that has failed to adequately respond to the child sexual abuse scandal and is denying the need for urgent reform. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , , ,