Easter trading…all over the shop

Easter trading hours have become very confusing.

It has always depended on what kind of a service is being offered.

Now it has become more complicated because, in 2016, the then-National government passed the responsibility of Easter trading hours to councils.

To date, 39 of the 67 councils have created bylaws allowing about 9500 retailers to open if they want.

However, this is still only a fraction of shops around the country, with Wellington, Auckland and other major centres opting against it.

Joseph Parker’s fight with Anthony Joshua is on Easter Sunday.

His promoters say antiquated Easter trading laws are dealing knockout blows to Kiwis looking to enjoy the fight.

Venues wanting to show the fight need to apply for a licence for a fundraising, quiz or event hosting a speaker so as to be granted dispensation.

Ed Sheeran’s Dunedin performances all clash with Good Friday or Easter Sunday in some way.

This had those in the hospitality sector nervous that they would have to close their doors.

However, earlier this year authorities gave the green light for bars to cater for the more than 100,000 fans going to the concerts, and still comply with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

The Dunedin City Council has also permitted shop trading at Easter. A full council meeting voted 10-5 in favour of the policy and said it will review it after 90 days.

While the likes of supermarkets and hardware stores supported the policy, unions were bitterly opposed.

Mayor Dave Cull said it was an “exceedingly difficult call to make”, given that 60,000 to 90,000 visitors would be in Dunedin over the long weekend.

